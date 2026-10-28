Cyclone Arnab nearly stationary off Andhra coast, landfall to continue for 2-3 hours

VISAKHAPTNAM: The Very Severe Cyclonic Storm Arnab remained practically stationary over the west-central Bay of Bengal, close to the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts, on Wednesday morning, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) stating that the landfall process was expected to continue for another two hours.

In its hourly update, Bulletin No. 11, issued at 6.30 am on Wednesday, the Cyclone Warning Centre, Visakhapatnam, located the system near latitude 16.4°N and longitude 82.0°E.

At the time of observation, the cyclone's centre was about 30 km east of Narsapur, 45 km south-southwest of Yanam, 70 km south-southwest of Kakinada, 90 km east-northeast of Machilipatnam and 120 km south-southeast of Tuni.

The system was packing sustained winds of 115-125 kmph, gusting to 140 kmph near its centre. Winds of similar intensity prevailed along and off the coasts of West Godavari, including the Konaseema region, Kakinada district and Yanam between 2 am and 3 am, according to the IMD.

The IMD said the system was likely to move slowly northwestwards initially and then north-northwestwards.

The department forecast that the cyclone would make landfall between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, to the south of Yanam. Given that the system remained practically stationary, the landfall process was expected to be prolonged.

During the next two to three hours, wind speeds of 115-125 kmph, gusting to 140 kmph, were likely to prevail over the landfall area before gradually decreasing. Coastal areas in the Godavari region were already reporting strong winds and damage, including uprooted trees.

Visakhapatnam and surrounding areas continued to experience power disruptions, with outages lasting nearly 24 hours in several localities.

The IMD warned that a storm surge of 1.0-1.5 metres above the astronomical tide was likely to inundate low-lying coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh over the next three hours.

The cyclone also triggered widespread rainfall across coastal regions. As of 5.30 am on Wednesday, rainfall recorded at IMD observatories included 217 mm in Visakhapatnam-Waltair, 147 mm in Kalingapatnam, 123 mm in Tuni, 118 mm in Kakinada, 115 mm in Machilipatnam-Franchpet, 94 mm in Gopalpur and 72 mm in Puri.

Cumulative rainfall recorded at IMD observatories between 8.30 am on October 27 and 5.30 am on October 28 stood at 216.9 mm in Visakhapatnam, 147.5 mm in Kalingapatnam, 123.3 mm in Tuni, 118.4 mm in Kakinada, 115.2 mm in Machilipatnam, 48.6 mm in Narsapur, 15.9 mm in Bapatla and 0.4 mm in Ongole.

The IMD said it was closely monitoring the system and would issue further updates.