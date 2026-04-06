Himanta alleges Pakistan-linked social media group behind Congress press conference material

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday alleged that material used in recent press conferences by Congress leaders Pawan Khera and Gaurav Gogoi had links to a Pakistani social media group, intensifying the political confrontation ahead of the Assembly elections in the state.
Addressing a press conference, Sarma said, "Yesterday, Pawan Khera and Gaurav Gogoi did two press conferences, one in Delhi, one in Guwahati... During our research, we found that the entire material of the press conference, which took place yesterday, was supplied by a Pakistani social media group."
He further claimed that Pakistan-based digital platforms were increasingly engaging with Assam’s electoral discourse and expressing support for the Congress.
"In the last 10 days, Pakistan channels have done at least 11 talk shows regarding the election in Assam, which never happened earlier. And in every talk show, the conclusion is that Congress should win. Pakistan's link to yesterday's press conference has also now become very, very apparent," the Chief Minister said.
Sarma also said legal action could follow, alleging misuse of documents in public discourse.
"I am sure that this will be taken into consideration by the law enforcement agency."
The Chief Minister added, "Normally, when you raise a certain issue before the public with fraudulent documents, it attracts 420 and 468 of the IPC. Of course, there is a correspondence provision in new BNS. When you use these allegations with fabricated documents to influence a result or outcome of an election, then it attracts higher penalty provisions, and the punishment for that is life imprisonment," Sarma said.
He also said an FIR had been filed by his wife.
"Yesterday, my wife filed an FIR, and I am sure that the police will register the case in the appropriate section of law and take necessary action," he added.
The chief minister also said it was "unfortunate" that former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi's son Gaurav Gogoi could "stoop so low" and make such false allegations against his wife.
The controversy follows allegations made by Pawan Khera regarding the Chief Minister’s family assets, including claims about multiple passports, foreign business interests, and properties abroad. Sarma has rejected the charges, calling one of the cited passports “fake” and asserting that authorities in Dubai and India have confirmed discrepancies.
Khera has maintained that further evidence will be presented, while Gogoi has demanded an inquiry, further escalating the political row.
Assam will go to the polls in a single phase on April 9 across 126 constituencies, with counting scheduled for May 4.