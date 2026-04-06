Himanta alleges Pakistan-linked social media group behind Congress press conference material

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday alleged that material used in recent press conferences by Congress leaders Pawan Khera and Gaurav Gogoi had links to a Pakistani social media group, intensifying the political confrontation ahead of the Assembly elections in the state.

Addressing a press conference, Sarma said, "Yesterday, Pawan Khera and Gaurav Gogoi did two press conferences, one in Delhi, one in Guwahati... During our research, we found that the entire material of the press conference, which took place yesterday, was supplied by a Pakistani social media group."

He further claimed that Pakistan-based digital platforms were increasingly engaging with Assam’s electoral discourse and expressing support for the Congress.

"In the last 10 days, Pakistan channels have done at least 11 talk shows regarding the election in Assam, which never happened earlier. And in every talk show, the conclusion is that Congress should win. Pakistan's link to yesterday's press conference has also now become very, very apparent," the Chief Minister said.