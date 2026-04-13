Assam moves Supreme Court against Telangana HC order granting transit anticipatory bail to Pawan Khera

The Assam government has approached the Supreme Court challenging a Telangana High Court order that granted one-week transit anticipatory bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera in a case linked to alleged remarks against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife.

The petition was filed on Sunday through advocate Shuvodeep Roy and is expected to come up for hearing this week.

On April 10, the Telangana High Court had granted Khera limited transit anticipatory bail, allowing him time to approach the jurisdictional court in Assam while protecting him from immediate arrest.

“Without expressing any opinion on the merits of the case, this court is of the view that the petitioner has made out a case for grant of limited transit anticipatory bail, as his apprehension of arrest appears to be reasonable and supported by material on record,” the court had observed.

The court imposed conditions including that Khera “shall be released on bail in the event of arrest on his executing a personal bond for Rs one lakh with two sureties for the like sum each,” and that he must “cooperate with the investigation and make himself available for interrogation as and when required by the Investigating Officer.”

It further directed that he “shall not leave the country without prior permission of the competent Court.”