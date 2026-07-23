Over 9 lakh affected as Assam floods wreak havoc; CM Himanta calls devastation 'unimaginable'

Over nine lakh people have been affected by the floods in Assam, with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday saying that the destruction caused by the deluge has been of an unimaginable scale.

The upper Assam districts are severely affected. Sivasagar is the worst hit where altogether 16 deaths were reported on Tuesday and Wednesday. The statewide death toll is 41.

Rivers Buridihing, Dikhou, Disang and Dhansiri were in a spate. The state government advised people to stay away from these rivers wherever they were flowing above the danger level.

Sarma said the floods washed away thousands of livestock and that the scale of devastation had been unprecedented.

“Cloudbursts upstream, coupled with localised heavy rainfall – 436% above normal – have led to flooding in villages that have not seen such devastation in recent history,” the chief minister said.

He said the situation was being addressed with the full strength of a whole-of-government approach. He said agencies, from the Indian Air Force and the National Disaster Response Force to the state machinery, were working round the clock, carrying out rescue and evacuation operations by air and boat.

“Our teams are reaching as many affected families as possible with food, drinking water and other essential supplies. In the worst-affected districts alone, over 3,00,000 kg of rice and other essential relief materials have already been delivered, with more on the way,” Sarma said.