Assam floods: Survivors recount terror as Sivasagar begins long road to recovery

Bezbora and his wife barely survived the horrors of the night of July 19.

"We heard the sound of a raging torrent around 8 pm. There was commotion outside. My wife and I climbed on an old wooden divan we had, where we stored old quilts. The stuff inside was wringing wet while the divan itself was floating with us on top," he recalled.

"The water current was so strong that it toppled the fridge and almirahs. Nothing survived. We escaped with only the clothes we were wearing."

They were rescued on the morning of July 20 by boats sent out by the administration. As the floodwaters started receding, the couple returned home to find that almost all of their belongings had been destroyed.

Two truckloads of mud and debris were cleared out of his house. Even then, two to three inches of silt remained. "We don't know if we will be able to salvage anything at all," the retired professor of Gargaon College told PTI.

A resident of Nazira town since 1992, Bezbora claimed they had never seen or heard of such a massive flood in the area ever. "There has been waterlogging in the area following heavy rains. But such a deluge was unimaginable."

While lamenting his own loss, Bezbora expressed equal concern for others affected by the floods.

"I have some means to put my life back together. My son has also come. But there are many who are still reeling under the flood and have lost even their livelihood," he said, urging expeditious rehabilitation for the affected people.