Assam floods: Toll at 75 with seven more deaths, 3.32 lakh remain affected

The death toll in the Assam floods has risen to 75, with seven more fatalities reported in the past 24 hours, even as the number of affected people declined to 3.32 lakh, officials said on Wednesday.

The state government has increased the ex gratia assistance for families of flood victims to Rs 9 lakh each and eased the norms for claiming the compensation.

Seven districts — Sivasagar, Charaideo, Golaghat, Jorhat, Nagaon, Sonitpur and Kamrup Metropolitan — continue to remain affected by the floods, impacting 21 revenue circles and 622 villages.

Charaideo remains the worst-hit district, with 1.42 lakh people affected, followed by Sivasagar (97,074) and Jorhat (57,371). The seven deaths reported on Tuesday occurred in Nazria revenue circle of Sivasagar district.

On Monday, six districts were affected, with 4.45 lakh people impacted.

As many as 81 relief camps are currently operational, providing shelter to 32,477 displaced people. Another 34 relief distribution centres are also functioning.

Multiple agencies, including the Army, Air Force, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Fire and Emergency Services personnel and civil volunteers, are engaged in rescue and relief operations.

Around 45,341.98 hectares of crop land have been submerged, while damage to houses, cattle sheds, schools and anganwadi centres has also been reported.