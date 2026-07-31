Assam flood toll rises to 80 as government announces loan relief for affected people

The death toll from floods in Assam has risen to 80 after two more fatalities were reported, while eight districts and over 2.12 lakh people remained affected, officials said on Friday.

The state government has announced a six-month moratorium on the repayment of all types of loans taken by flood-affected people and has sought a special support package from the Centre for relief and rehabilitation efforts following the severe flooding.

Officials said both latest deaths were reported from Sivasagar district, taking the toll from this year’s floods to 80.

Floodwaters continued to affect 21 revenue circles and 437 villages across eight districts, Golaghat, Sivasagar, Biswanath, Charaideo, Kamrup (Metropolitan), Jorhat, Dhemaji and Nagaon.