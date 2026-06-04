Assam cabinet expansion: 12 MLAs, including first-time ministers, to take oath on Friday

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will expand his ministry on Friday, with 12 MLAs set to be inducted as cabinet ministers.

The new entrants include 11 BJP legislators -- Ashwini Ray Sarkar, Ashok Singhal, Bimal Borah, Biswajit Daimary, Jayant Mallabaruah, Kaushik Rai, Krishnendu Paul, Nilima Devi, Pijush Hazarika, Dr Ranoj Pegu and Susanta Borgohain -- along with Keshab Mahanta from BJP ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP). Sarma announced the names on X.

Nilima Devi is a first-time MLA, while Sarkar, Daimary and Borgohain will become ministers for the first time. Daimary, a former MP, served as Speaker of the Assam Assembly from 2021 to 2026.

Sarma was sworn in as Chief Minister on May 12. Four others -- Rameswar Teli, Ajanta Neog (both BJP), AGP president Atul Bora and Charan Boro of the Bodoland People’s Front -- were also inducted into the ministry. Teli, a former Union minister, became a state minister for the first time.

Assam's 126-member Assembly allows for a maximum ministry strength of 19, including the Chief Minister. After Friday’s expansion, two more could be inducted.

The NDA retained power in Assam for a third consecutive term, winning 102 seats in the Assembly elections. The BJP secured 82 seats, while the Congress won 19. The All India United Democratic Front and Raijor Dal won two seats each, and the All India Trinamool Congress secured one seat.