Meghalaya's NPP in Assam Assembly poll fray with a larger goal

GUWAHATI: The National People’s Party (NPP), which heads Meghalaya’s ruling coalition, is taking a small step into Assam but with a bigger goal in mind.

With some mainland India-based political parties contesting the April 9 Assam elections, the NPP is contesting three of the state’s 126 seats in its maiden electoral foray into Assam.

The party fielded MLA Mohammed Aminul Islam in the Mankachar seat, Daniel Langthasa in Haflong and Ganseng B Sangma in Boko-Chaygaon.

Langthasa and Sangma are tribals.

Mankachar lies in the South Salmara-Mankachar district, Haflong is present in the Dima Hasao district, and Boko-Chaygaon is in the Kamrup district, respectively.

The three districts share their borders with Meghalaya.