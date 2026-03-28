Badruddin Ajmal's AIUDF faces toughest contest in Assam polls

HOJAI: For Assam's biggest minority face, Maulana Badruddin Ajmal, the April 9 electoral contest begins from his Gopal Nagar home in central Assam's Hojai town.

Gopal Nagar is located on the southern edge of Binnakandi Assembly constituency, from where Ajmal, a former MP and president of minority-based party All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), is contesting. Ask anyone in Hojai, and they will guide you to any of the various educational institutions or the Haji Abdul Majid Memorial (HAMM) Hospital and Research Centre that the Ajmal Foundation runs in the "perfume town".

Locals know the AIUDF chief as "Ajmal Seth", who is a perfume baron with business interests spread across India and the Gulf. Despite his significant reach in Assam’s “Miya” areas, the AIUDF is facing the toughest battle this election. Miya is a pejorative term for Bengali-speaking Muslims in Assam.

The AIUDF was floated in 2005 as United Democratic Front (UDF) after the Supreme Court had struck down the controversial Illegal Migrants (Determination by Tribunals) Act the same year. The Act was construed as pro-immigrant. Its repeal created a sense of insecurity among the Bengali-speaking Muslims, who felt neglected and exploited by the then ruling Congress that they had always supported.

It was in this backdrop that Ajmal founded the UDF as a protective political platform and renamed it as AIUDF in 2009. For nearly two decades, the AIUDF remained a force to be reckoned with in the Bengali Muslim constituencies, bagging 10 seats in the 2006 Assembly polls, 18 in 2011, 13 in 2016 and 16 in 2021. It had contested the 2021 elections in alliance with the Congress.