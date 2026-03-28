'I felt humiliated and sidelined': Pradyut Bordoloi on leaving congress for BJP

GUWAHATI: Pradyut Bordoloi, a two-term MP from Assam who recently joined the BJP, has alleged that he felt neglected, isolated, and unwelcome in the Congress.

A Congress member for more than five decades and chairman of the manifesto committee for the Assam Assembly polls, Bordoloi is contesting the state election on a BJP ticket from Dispur.

In an interview with PTI, Bordoloi said a succession of grievances had built up, possibly starting during the Congress organisational election in 2022. He claimed he faced humiliation within the party and was sidelined after supporting Shashi Tharoor's candidature for the post of party president.

"A few MPs, such as Shashi Tharoor, demanded organisational elections to strengthen democracy within the Congress. Initially, there was a move for a consensus candidate. When elections were finally held, Shashi Tharoor wanted to contest. I was the proposer for his candidature and campaigned extensively," he said.