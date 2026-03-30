Assam polls: 35 years on, can Kurmi family hold fort in Mariani constituency?

JORHAT: For Assam BJP MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi (48), his true strength lies in his ability to stand by his people, rain or shine.

How much he could achieve to develop his Mariani constituency on the Nagaland border in Jorhat district may be a matter of debate, but people love him because he is accessible.

Invite him to a wedding or call him in times of loss – he will make it nine out of ten times. People often find him at crematorium grounds, standing with grieving families, or working alongside villagers to repair roads or carrying relief materials to those affected by a disaster.

The Kurmi family has held the Mariani seat for 35 years, albeit with a two-year gap. Rupjyoti’s mother, Rupam Kurmi, a Congress leader, served as an MLA for 13 years. She was a cabinet minister in Tarun Gogoi’s first government (2001-06) when she died in 2004.

The death necessitated a by-election, which Alok Kumar Ghosh of the Trinamool Congress had won, defeating his Congress rival. In the 2006 elections, the Congress had fielded Rupjyoti, and he defeated Ghosh who contested on NCP’s ticket.

Rupjyoti was re-elected from the seat in 2011, 2016 and 2021 as a Congress candidate. Barely a month after winning the 2021 polls, he joined the BJP and later, won the by-election.

Kurmi, an Adivasi (Tea Tribe) leader, is now facing a challenge from Raijor Dal’s Gyanashree Bora (34), who is the consensus candidate of the Congress-led six-party Opposition. However, he is confident that his grassroots connections would see him through.

He said he had participated in the last rites of more than 2,000 people and attended over 10,000 weddings.

“Not just standing by these families during their happy or difficult times, I had also helped them. This is why I have kept winning polls. I am confident that I will become an MLA for the sixth time in a row,” Rupjyoti said.