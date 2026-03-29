Congress unveils '5 guarantees' for Assam, pledges monthly cash aid to women, healthcare for all

NAOBOICHA: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday announced his party's "five guarantees" for poll-bound Assam, with a focus on women's welfare, healthcare for all, land rights and justice in the Zubeen Garg death case.

He also took a swipe at the BJP-led government in the state, accusing it of indulging in rampant corruption and working "to fill the coffers" of its leaders and their families.

Addressing a rally at Naoboicha in Lakhimpur district, Kharge listed the party's 'five guarantees', which include a monthly cash transfer to women, along with an additional Rs 50,000 assistance to women willing to set up or expand a business. "Our transfer will be unconditional. It will not be like what the BJP government is doing, where women are asked to be members of their party," he said.