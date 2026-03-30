Peace key to State’s development, says PM Modi in Assam

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said Assam witnessed a long span of instability, but things changed in the past decade as the BJP's double-engine government made every effort to ensure peace in the State.

Twelve peace agreements were signed by the government with different organisations in the northeast, Modi said while addressing the BJP's booth level workers in poll-bound Assam as part of the 'Mera Booth, Sabse Mazboot Samvaad'.

The initiative aimed at giving messages directly to party activists ahead of polls.

The prime minister said BJP workers must remind people how the Congress used to make agreements only on paper to create headlines and mislead people.

"We have seen the era when Assam was burning in violence. Assam saw a long span of instability, but things have changed in the past decade. But today, we can see a new confidence as the BJP's double-engine government has made every effort for peace," he said.