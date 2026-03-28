NDA will secure more than 90 seats in Assam Assembly polls, says Amit Shah

HOJAI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday exuded confidence that the NDA would retain power in Assam by bagging more than 90 seats.

Talking to an Assamese news channel during a mega roadshow in Guwahati, Shah said the NDA would win the April 9 elections with more than 90 seats. It had bagged 75 seats in 2021 and 84 seats in 2016.

The state has 126 constituencies in total.

“The atmosphere is in favour of the NDA. There will be a BJP-led NDA government for the third straight time,” the Home Minister said.

"Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has performed very well, and he will get the results of his good work in the polls. Assam has seen a lot of changes. Peace agreements have been signed with all extremist groups. Today, there is no insurgency or extremism in Assam. More than 10,000 insurgents have surrendered. Law and order situation is satisfactory,” Shah said.