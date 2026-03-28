NDA will secure more than 90 seats in Assam Assembly polls, says Amit Shah

HOJAI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday exuded confidence that the NDA would retain power in Assam by bagging more than 90 seats.
Talking to an Assamese news channel during a mega roadshow in Guwahati, Shah said the NDA would win the April 9 elections with more than 90 seats. It had bagged 75 seats in 2021 and 84 seats in 2016.
The state has 126 constituencies in total.
“The atmosphere is in favour of the NDA. There will be a BJP-led NDA government for the third straight time,” the Home Minister said.
"Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has performed very well, and he will get the results of his good work in the polls. Assam has seen a lot of changes. Peace agreements have been signed with all extremist groups. Today, there is no insurgency or extremism in Assam. More than 10,000 insurgents have surrendered. Law and order situation is satisfactory,” Shah said.
He added that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, infrastructure has improved, and industries are also coming up in Assam.
He also cited about the semiconductor unit being set up in the state’s Jagiroad.
The NDA is contesting all 126 seats, 90 by the BJP, 26 by the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and 11 by the Bodoland People’s Front. The BJP and the AGP will have a friendly contest in one seat (Sibsagar).
Meanwhile, the roadshow, taken out in support of Guwahati Central candidate Vijay Kumar Gupta, witnessed the enthusiastic participation of a large number of people.
The BJP described the roadshow as a powerful show of support, unity, and commitment towards a stronger and developed Assam.
The Home Minister will on Sunday campaign for ministers Ashok Singhal and Chandramohan Patowary at Dhekiajuli and Tihu respectively before wrapping up his two-day visit.