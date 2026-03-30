How will Congress ensure justice for Zubeen within 100 days when Rajiv case took seven years: CM Himanta

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday took potshots at the Congress, asking it how it would ensure justice for singer-musician Zubeen Garg within 100 days when the matter is in court.

“How will they ensure justice within 100 days? If they can give justice in such a short time, why did they take seven years in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case?” Sarma asked.

He said the Congress could have said that it would engage a good lawyer to fight the case. He slammed the party for its “lies” and for allegedly playing with the emotions of the people of Assam.

“Congress leaders come to Guwahati and visit the Zubeen Kshetra (singer’s final resting place) because we have elections round the corner. If they love Assam, they should visit the Bhupen Hazarika memorial on their way to the city from the airport, then the Swahid Smarak Kshetra and finally, the Zubeen Kshetra,” Sarma said.