How will Congress ensure justice for Zubeen within 100 days when Rajiv case took seven years: CM Himanta

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday took potshots at the Congress, asking it how it would ensure justice for singer-musician Zubeen Garg within 100 days when the matter is in court.
“How will they ensure justice within 100 days? If they can give justice in such a short time, why did they take seven years in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case?” Sarma asked.
He said the Congress could have said that it would engage a good lawyer to fight the case. He slammed the party for its “lies” and for allegedly playing with the emotions of the people of Assam.
“Congress leaders come to Guwahati and visit the Zubeen Kshetra (singer’s final resting place) because we have elections round the corner. If they love Assam, they should visit the Bhupen Hazarika memorial on their way to the city from the airport, then the Swahid Smarak Kshetra and finally, the Zubeen Kshetra,” Sarma said.
The chief minister said the Assam government’s job was to file the charge sheet which it did on time.
“People thanked us because none of the seven persons arrested could walk out of jail till date. This is the BJP’s credit,” he said, adding, “Singapore authorities said Zubeen Garg was not murdered but the Assam Police proved that there was a murder.”
The Congress had on Sunday rolled out five guarantees for Assam, including justice for Garg within 100 days of coming to power.
“If a Congress government is installed, we will ensure justice for Zubeen Garg within 100 days. We will uncover who murdered him and present the findings within that time,” Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge stated in Assam.
Garg had died while swimming in the sea in Singapore on September 19 last year. He travelled to the country to take part in the 4th North East India Festival. The seven persons arrested by the Assam Special Investigation Team include the festival’s organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta and Garg’s manager Siddharth Sharma.
Meanwhile, the trial of the case began at a fast-track court in Guwahati on Monday.