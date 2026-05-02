Zubeen Garg's drowning highlights vessel operators' responsibility towards intoxicated passengers

The drowning of Indian singer Zubeen Garg has brought renewed focus to the responsibilities of vessel operators in handling intoxicated passengers, a news report citing legal experts said.

The report cited Nico Lee, managing director of Triangle Legal in Singapore, who highlighted provisions under the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore regulations that permit authorities to bar intoxicated passengers from boarding.

Lee noted that a vessel’s owner, agent, or master must not allow a person under the influence of alcohol or drugs to board a vessel if their condition could pose a risk to the safety of the vessel, its crew, or other passengers.

"In terms of civil liability, it could be argued that a yacht captain is negligent, as he owes a prima facie duty of care to guests on board under general negligence principles," the Straits Times quoted Lee as saying.

Garg, a 52-year-old Assamese singer, drowned while swimming in the sea near Lazarus Island, a popular diving spot in Singapore, on September 19, 2025.

The singer and his entourage of about 15 individuals were partying on a chartered vessel, which they had boarded at Marina at Keppel Bay.

A death certificate issued by the Singapore General Hospital listed his cause of death as drowning.

An autopsy report showed that Garg had 333mg of alcohol per 100ml of blood in his system, which would have impacted his coordination. In comparison, the current drink driving limit is 80mg of alcohol per 100ml of blood.