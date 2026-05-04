Assam polls: Himanta's smartness in forging pre-poll alliances and sealing seat-sharing deals yields results

GUWAHATI: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, a master strategist widely known for his political acumen, showcased strong leadership yet again in the Assembly elections.

He tries to understand a constituency inside out ahead of elections. He would give his opinion even on trifles if he believed that it would benefit his party.

In fact, he can be called a “24X7 leader” who keeps himself abreast of even small issues in the constituencies that others may consider insignificant.

He is accessible and can mobilise party workers at the drop of a hat.

In February this year, he took out a “Jan Ashirwad Yatra” covering around 100 of the state’s 126 Assembly constituencies.

He had twin objectives: to drum up support for the BJP and assess the BJP’s position at the constituency level.

Based on his assessment, the BJP selected its candidates.

It risked potential dissidence even when 19 of the 60 legislators, including a minister, were denied tickets.