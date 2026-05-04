BJP-led NDA nullifies anti-incumbency in Assam Assembly polls

GUWAHATI: The much-talked-about undercurrent in Assam turned out to be a myth, as the BJP-led NDA nullified anti-incumbency to score a hat-trick in power.

Six Opposition parties, led by the Congress, had come together to put up a united fight, but they were no match for the NDA.

The BJP had planned and worked on the elections for five years. In stark contrast, a beleaguered Congress, weakened by the defection of several of its leaders, could finalise the Opposition front just weeks before the elections.

The BJP contested the polls on the planks of a development agenda and identity politics, warning voters that its defeat would mean the resumption of political and land aggressions by the alleged illegal “Miyas” (Bengali-speaking Muslims).

The BJP had managed to polarise the majority Hindu voters by going hard at the Bengali Muslims.

For the first time, a government in the state could muster the courage to go all out against encroachment, evicting thousands of people, largely Miyas. Around 1.51 lakh bighas of government and “Satra” (Vaishnavite monastery) lands, encroached upon by the “infiltrators,” were reclaimed.

Sarma’s politics in the past five years revolved around the Miyas, as he was not bothered about the votes of Muslims who account for around 33% of the state’s population, according to the 2011 Census.

“The Miyas cannot live in peace as long as I remain the Chief Minister. Harassing suspected Miya immigrants is my job,” he had stated polemically.

During the election campaign, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had stated that seven districts, such as Dhubri, Barpeta, Darrang, Morigaon, Bongaigaon, Nagaon and Goalpara, turned into an infiltrator-majority.

He squarely blamed the Congress for this, alleging that it had “normalised” the infiltration of Bangladeshis when it was in power. He promised that the infiltrators, who had already been identified, would be driven out if the BJP retained power.