India’s first satellite-tagged Ganges softshell turtle released in Kaziranga

GUWAHATI: Marking endangered species day, India’s first satellite-tagged Ganges softshell turtle was released in the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve on Friday.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that it was a proud moment and a major step towards wildlife conservation in Assam. "We continue to protect every species that calls our forests home,” he said.

Assam is one of the world’s priority areas in freshwater turtle conservation.

Of the eight softshell turtles reported from India, five are known from Kaziranga.

Ganges softshell turtle (Nilssonia gangetica, WPA Schedule I) can be differentiated from other riverine turtles in having distinct arrowhead-shaped markings on the top of the head.

The species is widespread in India, inhabiting large rivers, lakes and reservoirs.