Kaziranga crash driver may have suffered heart attack, says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

GUWAHATI: The death toll in Friday’s road mishap in Assam’s Kaziranga rose to 26 after an injured passenger succumbed on Saturday.

Seventeen injured passengers were undergoing treatment at the Jorhat Medical College and Hospital, and the condition of some was stated to be critical. The mishap occurred after a minibus (Traveller) collided with a container truck.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the site of the mishap on Saturday and took stock of the circumstances leading to the tragedy.

Referring to viral dashcam footage, he told the media that the Traveller driver, who lost his life, might have suffered a heart attack or stroke moments before the mishap occurred.

“Looking at the way the Traveller rammed into the truck, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, who is a doctor, said it prima facie suggested that the driver had suffered a heart attack or stroke, following which he lost control of the vehicle,” Sarma said.

He further stated that the driver’s post-mortem examination would be conducted by specialised doctors to determine whether he had suffered a sudden medical emergency.