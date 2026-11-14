Kaziranga crash driver may have suffered heart attack, says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

GUWAHATI: The death toll in Friday’s road mishap in Assam’s Kaziranga rose to 26 after an injured passenger succumbed on Saturday.
Seventeen injured passengers were undergoing treatment at the Jorhat Medical College and Hospital, and the condition of some was stated to be critical. The mishap occurred after a minibus (Traveller) collided with a container truck.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the site of the mishap on Saturday and took stock of the circumstances leading to the tragedy.
Referring to viral dashcam footage, he told the media that the Traveller driver, who lost his life, might have suffered a heart attack or stroke moments before the mishap occurred.
“Looking at the way the Traveller rammed into the truck, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, who is a doctor, said it prima facie suggested that the driver had suffered a heart attack or stroke, following which he lost control of the vehicle,” Sarma said.
He further stated that the driver’s post-mortem examination would be conducted by specialised doctors to determine whether he had suffered a sudden medical emergency.
“A detailed investigation is underway, and we will look at every possible cause behind this tragedy,” Sarma said.
The families of the deceased persons will receive Rs 9 lakh each. This includes Rs 5 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, Rs 2 lakh from the State Disaster Management Authority and Rs 2 lakh announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Sarma directed the authorities to ensure the best possible treatment for all the injured. He directed the district administration to take all necessary steps to complete the post-mortem examinations of the deceased swiftly, while ensuring that requisite arrangements were made for the timely handover of the mortal remains to their families.
The chief minister asked the police and administration to intensify road safety awareness initiatives and strengthen the enforcement of traffic regulations. He stressed the importance of sustained vigilance, strict compliance with road safety norms and coordinated action by the concerned departments to minimise road accidents.
“We will bring back strict traffic rules and enforce them firmly, because people's lives come first,” Sarma said.