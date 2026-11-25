GUWAHATI: The body of a missing Border Security Force (BSF) jawan was recovered from near the Bangladesh border in Assam’s Sribhumi district on Wednesday.

The BSF said the body of K Venu, who hailed from Andhra Pradesh, was retrieved from the Kushiyara River near Steamerghat in Sribhumi district, bordering Bangladesh.

“It was found floating downstream. The midstream of the river is the international border,” BSF Deputy Inspector General (Mizoram and Cachar Frontier) Ahsan Shahedi told this newspaper.

He also said that the body was being taken for a post-mortem examination.

According to local media reports, the body bore injury marks. Shahedi said the cause of death would be known following the receipt of the post-mortem report.

Venu was reported missing while attempting to intercept a group of suspected cattle smugglers near the Bangladesh border in Cachar, a neighbouring district of Sribhumi in the Barak Valley, early Monday morning.

The BSF had received inputs early Monday morning regarding the movement of four to five unknown persons who were allegedly attempting to smuggle cattle through the Harinagar border area.

Acting on the inputs, Venu and Head Constable Jitendra Yadav attempted to intercept the suspected smugglers. However, when challenged, the smugglers jumped into a river in an attempt to escape.

Soon after, the two BSF personnel also entered the water. Later, Yadav came out safely, but Venu went missing.