Bihar government announces job, financial aid for family of man killed in police encounter

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Thursday announced a government job and financial assistance for the family of Bharat Bhushan Tiwari, who was killed in an encounter with police in Bhojpur district on June 17.

The Chief Minister announced in a social media post. Authoritative sources said the government decided to offer a government job to a family member and provide financial aid based on an interim report submitted by a judicial commission.

The government had set up a judicial commission headed by retired Patna High Court judge Justice Vinod Kumar Sinha. The commission submitted its interim report to the government, prompting it to announce assistance for the victim’s family.

Tiwari had suffered five gunshot injuries during the encounter, which his family members called a ‘murder in cold blood’, alleging that he was shot after he had surrendered before the police. The police, on the other hand, claimed that they had fired in self defence.

The encounter had triggered a political controversy ahead of the Bankipur by-election, which was held after BJP national president and sitting MLA Nitin Nabin was elected to the Rajya Sabha.