Bhojpur encounter case: Judicial commission visits deceased's family

PATNA: Retired Patna High Court judge Vinod Kumar Sinha, heading the judicial commission probing the alleged encounter killing of social media activist Bharat Bhushan Tiwari, visited the grieving family in Bhojpur's Bilauti village on Thursday.

Justice Sinha was accompanied by Bhojpur SP, Raj.

The judicial commission, headed by Justice Sinha, was formed after a state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Wednesday approved the law department's proposal for an independent inquiry into the incident, which sparked a political storm in the Bihar.

According to Bhushan Tiwari's brother, Justice Sinha visited the family and took note of their account of the incident.

"We have full faith in the judicial commission and hope that justice will be delivered to us. We want stern action against those responsible for my brother’s killing," he said.

28-year-old Bharat Bhushan Tiwari was killed in an alleged police encounter on June 17. The killing triggered sharp criticism over the use of force by the police, prompting demands for an independent investigation.

Amid the political backlash, an FIR was registered against five policemen: the station house officer of Shahpur, two sub-inspectors and two other policemen, who were also suspended in connection with the case.

However, the family expressed dissatisfaction with the disciplinary action and demanded a proper and fair investigation into the killing.

Intensifying demands for justice, a maha panchayat was held at the Bilauti village on Wednesday, which was attended by nearly 5000 people from all sections of the society, including Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) founder Prashant Kishor.

Kishor met with the family of the deceased and assured full cooperation.

"The family does not need money, job or compensation. What is most important is that justice should be delivered,” Kishor said.

The JSP leader gave a 15-day ultimatum to the investigators and threatened to gherao the CM's residence if proper action is not taken against the perpretators.

"The role of top officials sitting in Patna should also be investigated,” he said, adding that a delegation comprising the deceased family members would meet the CM in Patna after the ‘shradh karma’ (rituals).