Top cop in Bihar's Siwan removed amid row over use of AK-47 during student protest

The Bihar government on Tuesday transferred the Superintendents of Police (SPs) of Siwan and Bhojpur districts, where police action against student protesters had triggered controversies.

While Siwan SP Puran Kumar Jha has been kept at police headquarters waiting for posting, Bhojpur SP Raj has been posted as SP of neighbouring Rohtas district.

Jha courted controversy after police allegedly opened fire with an AK-47 during a students’ protest in Siwan on July 25, while Raj faced sharp criticism following the alleged killing of 28-year-old Bharat Bhushan Tiwari in a fake encounter.

The Siwan SP’s removal from the post came hours after the state government told the Supreme Court that constable Abhishek Kumar, who allegedly opened fire with an AK-47, has already been put under suspension.

The state government told the apex court that the constable fired four rounds from his AK-47 only after he felt trapped and surrounded by protestors, and the shots were fired in the air. The state maintained that nobody was injured in the police firing.

Bihar government’s response was filed before the Supreme Court in proceedings arising from petitions alleging police excesses during protests over exam paper leak. The protests were held at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi by supporters of the Cockroach Janta Party-led movement.