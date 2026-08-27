Bihar govt accedes to job aspirants' demand, announces single-phase teachers' recruitment exam

PATNA: Acceding to a major demand of protesting job aspirants, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Thursday announced that the Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE-4) would now be conducted in a single phase instead of separate preliminary and main exams.

In addition, the state government also announced nine other measures related to students and the examination system. Two students who had been on a hunger strike since August 18 also ended their protest after breaking their fast with juice.

Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary made the announcement on ‘X’. The decision came after job aspirants and students took out a march to chief minister’s residence last Tuesday.

He said that an “Expert Committee on Examination Reforms” has been constituted to suggest improvements for various competitive examinations. The committee, headed by a Patna High Court judge, will also hear students’ grievances related to different examinations.

A meeting between student representatives and officials of the education department was held on August 27, chaired by the department’s secretary. It was also decided that further action on the “one candidate, one result” issue would be taken in accordance with the rules.