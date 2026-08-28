Heavy rain in Nepal's catchment area renews flood threat in several parts of Bihar

PATNA: The threat of a flood loomed large over several parts of north Bihar on Friday as water levels in many rivers, including the Ganga, Gandak, Kosi, and Burhi Gandak, continued to rise following heavy rainfall in catchment areas in Nepal.

The situation comes after severe flash floods hit neighbouring Nepal following an ice-rock landslide that blocked a river near the country's border with China.

After the devastating floods in Nepal, a fresh development along the Nepal-Tibet border has raised concerns. A lake formed by glacial debris has reportedly overflowed after filling up with water. This has increased the risk of flooding in Nepal again, which could also affect rivers flowing into Bihar.

After a rise in the Gandak River’s water flow on Wednesday night, the discharge has been declining since Thursday. The Gandak’s discharge at Valmikinagar Barrage was recorded at 99,800 cusecs at 6 am on Friday.

Deputy Chief Minister and Water Resources Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary said the river’s flow was currently normal. The flow loses intensity as the water passes through the Bhotekoshi, Trishuli and Narayani rivers before reaching the Gandak.