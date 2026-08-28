Heavy rain in Nepal's catchment area renews flood threat in several parts of Bihar

PATNA: The threat of a flood loomed large over several parts of north Bihar on Friday as water levels in many rivers, including the Ganga, Gandak, Kosi, and Burhi Gandak, continued to rise following heavy rainfall in catchment areas in Nepal.
The situation comes after severe flash floods hit neighbouring Nepal following an ice-rock landslide that blocked a river near the country's border with China.
After the devastating floods in Nepal, a fresh development along the Nepal-Tibet border has raised concerns. A lake formed by glacial debris has reportedly overflowed after filling up with water. This has increased the risk of flooding in Nepal again, which could also affect rivers flowing into Bihar.
After a rise in the Gandak River’s water flow on Wednesday night, the discharge has been declining since Thursday. The Gandak’s discharge at Valmikinagar Barrage was recorded at 99,800 cusecs at 6 am on Friday.
Deputy Chief Minister and Water Resources Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary said the river’s flow was currently normal. The flow loses intensity as the water passes through the Bhotekoshi, Trishuli and Narayani rivers before reaching the Gandak.
As a precautionary measure, all eight districts along the Gandak river have been kept on alert. State Water Resources Department teams are maintaining round-the-clock surveillance and patrolling of the embankments along the river, he added.
Several people living in low-lying areas in East Champaran district have moved to embankments and other safer locations as a precaution. With the water level now falling, they are expected to get some relief. The district administration is continuously monitoring the Gandak's water level and areas along the river.
A glacier burst and the accumulation of heavy debris along the Nepal-Tibet border had obstructed the river's course. Water subsequently accumulated behind the obstruction, forming a barrier lake. With the water level in the lake rising, there is now a risk of it overflowing.
Following the floods in Nepal, the East Champaran administration had put four blocks in the district on alert. Despite the fall in the Gandak's water level, the administration continues to monitor the situation.
Particular vigilance is being maintained in low-lying areas, especially around Kesaria and Satra Ghat. For now, the receding water levels in Gandak have brought relief to people in Champaran.
However, the renewed threat of flooding in Nepal has heightened concerns. Residents living along the riverbanks have therefore been advised to remain alert rather than assume that the danger has completely passed.