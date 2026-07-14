'Power has fallen into hands of criminals in Bihar': Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar

PATNA: Senior Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar has alleged that the Samrat government was unable to check the rising crime in Bihar, while interacting with media persons after deposing before a court in Begusarai.

He was granted bail in the case on violation of the model code of conduct in Begusarai, from where he contested as a CPI candidate during the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

Kanhaiya, who joined Congress after his defeat in Begusarai parliamentary polls, further alleged that criminals were running the government in Bihar.

“It is Bihar's misfortune that power has fallen into the hands of criminals. Hardly a day passes without a crime being reported in the State," he remarked.

Responding to allegations of code of conduct violations, he claimed that such cases were frequently filed against Opposition leaders, while those in power violated the Constitution and rules every day without facing any action.