'Power has fallen into hands of criminals in Bihar': Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar

PATNA: Senior Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar has alleged that the Samrat government was unable to check the rising crime in Bihar, while interacting with media persons after deposing before a court in Begusarai.
He was granted bail in the case on violation of the model code of conduct in Begusarai, from where he contested as a CPI candidate during the 2019 Lok Sabha election.
Kanhaiya, who joined Congress after his defeat in Begusarai parliamentary polls, further alleged that criminals were running the government in Bihar.
“It is Bihar's misfortune that power has fallen into the hands of criminals. Hardly a day passes without a crime being reported in the State," he remarked.
Responding to allegations of code of conduct violations, he claimed that such cases were frequently filed against Opposition leaders, while those in power violated the Constitution and rules every day without facing any action.
Regarding the Bankipur Assembly by-election, the Congress leader said that he was hopeful of a free and fair election. He claimed that the people of Bankipur had decided to seek change this time.
Targeting BJP national president Nitin Nabin, Kanhaiya alleged that the BJP candidate, who was elected by the people, left the constituency and failed to live up to the expectations of the local people.
He described the by-election as a fight between justice and injustice. He alleged that those in power were constantly committing injustice. He said that now even God was not spared, as reports about the theft of temple donations were also being received.
Since the temple was built after a Supreme Court order, the matter should also be investigated under Supreme Court supervision, he demanded, adding that it was a serious matter and also a 'great sin'.
Kanhaiya parried questions on the internal fight going on within Congress in Bihar.
A section of Congress leaders is still raising a banner of revolt against state president Rajesh Kumar, who outrightly denied allegations levelled against him.