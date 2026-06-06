License of hospital in Bihar's Muzaffarpur revoked after fire claims six lives

The license of Muzaffarpur private hospital has been revoked after a fire in the hospital ICU claimed six lives.

The Civil Surgeon has revoked the hospital's license.

The Civil Surgeon informed ANI that a probe is being conducted from all angles into the fire and action will be taken based on the findings.

"A technical investigation is being conducted from all angles, and further action will be taken based on the findings," she said.

The death toll in the incident rose to six after another victim died during treatment on Friday. On Thursday, five patients were killed and 17 others were injured when a fire broke out at the hospital.

An FIR has been registered and three employees, including a doctor, have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Tushar Kumar told reporters that the compensation had already been provided to affected families, while assistance to the remaining beneficiaries would be disbursed soon.

This fire incident was reported a day after a massive fire at a bed-and-breakfast establishment in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar area in the early hours of Wednesday, June 3. The incident claimed at least 21 lives, including 17 foreign nationals, and left several others injured. During the investigation, authorities allegedly discovered multiple safety violations and serious deficiencies in the building's fire safety infrastructure.

(With inputs from ANI)