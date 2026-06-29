Ex-Bihar CM Rabri Devi starts vacating 10 Circular Road bungalow ahead of Monday's deadline

Former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi has begun vacating her bungalow at 10 Circular Road, with workers removing personal belongings and dismantling CCTV cameras ahead of Monday's deadline to leave the premises.

The shifting process began late on Sunday evening and continued on Monday as the premises were gradually cleared.

"Most of Rabri Devi's belongings are currently being shifted to the family's private residence in Kautilya Nagar," an RJD leader said.

The developments came as the bungalow at 10 Circular Road has been allotted to Dairy and Fisheries Minister Nand Kishor Ram. Rabri Devi had been staying at that bungalow for around two decades.

On May 27, the building construction department allotted the bungalow to Ram. Since then, it has issued four notices asking Rabri Devi and her family to vacate the premises.

The deadline is scheduled to expire on Monday, after which the residence is expected to be formally handed over to the new allottee.

Rabri Devi has been allotted house number 39 on Hardinge Road.

Later, the state government downgraded the security cover given to RJD supremo and former CM Lalu Prasad and his wife Rabri Devi, the leader of opposition in the Bihar Legislative Council.

(With inputs from PTI)