NDA finalises Bihar government plan, CM announcement expected soon

PATNA: Union minister and Lok Janshakti Party (RV) chief Chirag Paswan on Monday said that discussions within NDA allies on formation of a new government in Bihar were complete and a formal announcement on the next chief minister would be made soon.

Talking to media persons at Patna airport, Chirag said that almost everything with coalition partners has been finalised and that only a formal announcement was only a formality. He said that the new government would get benefit of chief minister Nitish Kumar’s vast experience.

“The new government would run under the guidance of Nitish Kumar Ji,” he said in response to a media query. He, however, denied that he was in the race of chief minister and said that he would continue with work in the Narendra Modi’s cabinet.

He said that the next CM should be from the BJP. “Discussions over the issue within the alliance partners have also been held,” he said. When asked about deputy CM Samrat Choudhary, LJP(RV) leader said that he was doing good work as state home minister.

“Bihar ke grih mantri ke taur par badi jimmedari nibha rahein hain (He is shouldering great responsibility as state home minister),” Chirag said.

Chief minister Nitish recently dropped enough hints on Samrat Choudhary to be elected as his successor. During his ongoing Samriddhi Yatra in Jamui, Nitish told the gathering that he (Samrat Choudhary) will take care of their problems.

Earlier, union minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha patron Jitan Ram Manjhi claimed that successor of Bihar chief minister would have to follow his footsteps else he would not be able to survive.

At a function held in Gaya Ji, Manjhi said, “Nitish is now set to move to Rajya Sabha but whoever succeeds him here will have to follow in Nitish's footsteps. If Nitish successor does not follow him, he will not be able to survive,” former chief minister Manjhi remarked.