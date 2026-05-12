Bihar ministers, including Dy CM, back PM Modi's appeal to reduce fuel consumption

PATNA: In response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent appeal to reduce fuel consumption, Bihar deputy chief minister and senior JD (U) leader Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, and two other ministers, Leshi Singh and Sheela Mandal, have announced that they would personally initiate measures in this regard.
Deputy CM Chaudhary stated that the entire nation should rally behind the Prime Minister's appeal on the issue.
“I have personally reduced the number of vehicles I use by half. I will undertake official travel only when necessary," he remarked.
"Those opposing the appeal made by the Prime Minister fail to grasp the spirit of the national interest," he asserted.
Bihar building construction minister Leshi Singh also extended her support to the Prime Minister's request, expressing confidence that the entire state of Bihar would stand in solidarity with the initiative.
She emphasised that both the government and the public must step forward to contribute to petrol conservation.
Additionally, she appealed to women to refrain from purchasing gold for a period of one year, citing the national interest.
Bihar science, technology and technical education minister Sheela Mandal declared that supporting the Prime Minister's appeal was the responsibility of every citizen of the country.
“I have personally decided that, henceforth, I will travel using only a single vehicle. If there is no necessity, I will not undertake any travel at all."
She remarked while urging women to support the Prime Minister's appeal regarding the purchase of gold.
Earlier, the BJP state president urged people to support PM Modi’s appeal to reduce fuel consumption, calling it an important step for fuel conservation amid rising global oil prices.
Speaking to media persons, Saraogi said that PM Modi’s message to use petrol and diesel judiciously and adopt work-from-home wherever possible was completely right.