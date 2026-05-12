Bihar ministers, including Dy CM, back PM Modi's appeal to reduce fuel consumption

PATNA: In response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent appeal to reduce fuel consumption, Bihar deputy chief minister and senior JD (U) leader Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, and two other ministers, Leshi Singh and Sheela Mandal, have announced that they would personally initiate measures in this regard.

Deputy CM Chaudhary stated that the entire nation should rally behind the Prime Minister's appeal on the issue.

“I have personally reduced the number of vehicles I use by half. I will undertake official travel only when necessary," he remarked.

"Those opposing the appeal made by the Prime Minister fail to grasp the spirit of the national interest," he asserted.