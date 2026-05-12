Swadeshi Jagran Manch backs PM Modi’s call for austerity measures amid energy crisis

NEW DELHI: The Swadeshi Jagran Manch on Tuesday supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal for austerity measures to address the emerging energy crisis. The support came after the PM urged citizens to conserve petrol and diesel by reducing unnecessary vehicle usage, limiting foreign travel, working from home and holding meetings online.

National Co-Convenor of Swadeshi Jagran Manch Ashwani Mahajan said, “The Prime Minister also appealed to the citizens to avoid buying of gold, reduce consumption of cooking oil, avoid buying foreign brand goods and use Swadeshi, reduce use of chemical fertilizers and move towards natural farming, are all aimed at reducing dependence on imports and save valuable foreign exchange”.

He said the organisation welcomed and endorsed the Prime Minister’s appeal, especially regarding reducing petrol and diesel consumption. “This will reduce the country's dependence on foreign nations. Furthermore, it will not only save valuable foreign exchange but also enable the country to effectively overcome shortages of these commodities caused by supply disruptions."