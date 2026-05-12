Swadeshi Jagran Manch backs PM Modi’s call for austerity measures amid energy crisis

NEW DELHI: The Swadeshi Jagran Manch on Tuesday supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal for austerity measures to address the emerging energy crisis. The support came after the PM urged citizens to conserve petrol and diesel by reducing unnecessary vehicle usage, limiting foreign travel, working from home and holding meetings online.
National Co-Convenor of Swadeshi Jagran Manch Ashwani Mahajan said, “The Prime Minister also appealed to the citizens to avoid buying of gold, reduce consumption of cooking oil, avoid buying foreign brand goods and use Swadeshi, reduce use of chemical fertilizers and move towards natural farming, are all aimed at reducing dependence on imports and save valuable foreign exchange”.
He said the organisation welcomed and endorsed the Prime Minister’s appeal, especially regarding reducing petrol and diesel consumption. “This will reduce the country's dependence on foreign nations. Furthermore, it will not only save valuable foreign exchange but also enable the country to effectively overcome shortages of these commodities caused by supply disruptions."
Mahajan said that since the conflict involving the USA-Israel alliance in the Iran war began, affecting nearly 20 countries in the region, the organisation had been urging people to reduce dependence on imported oil and gas to lessen the impact of supply disruptions and rising prices.
“Swadeshi Jagran Manch firmly believes that this clarion call by the Prime Minister, will definitely have a significant impact on the mindset in the country, which will not only encourage people to reduce the consumption of petro-products, but also motivate our scientists, academia and industry to find new alternatives to the petroleum products for our day-to-day needs”, he said.
“Apart from this we need to become self-reliant in clean tech manufacturing, which includes electric vehicles, including motor and batteries; solar energy equipment including solar cells; wind energy equipment; green hydrogen; nuclear energy etc. Once, we become self-reliant in clean energy and clean tech manufacturing, we shall not only be able to reduce our dependence on oil producing and exporting countries for imported crude oil, but also China and other countries for solar and wind equipment, electric vehicle components and others”, he said.
Mahajan further said that the organisation appreciated the government’s efforts to promote domestic clean-tech manufacturing, renewable energy, electric vehicles, green hydrogen and nuclear energy.
He added that the long-term solution is needed to make India self-reliant in energy, particularly in renewable and green energy sectors.
“We also note with pride about encouraging innovations in India in nuclear power recently. Swadeshi Jagran Manch, firmly believes that the clarion call made by the Prime Minister is nothing but a call for Swadeshi. We take this opportunity to call upon the patriotic people of Bharat, scientific community, academies, youths, start-ups and entrepreneurs to taking this opportunity from the cruising and join this cause of reducing foreign dependence and nation building and build a strong, resilient and Atmanirbhar Bharat”, he added.