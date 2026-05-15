Over 70, 000 criminals convicted by fast-track courts in Bihar in first four months of the year

PATNA: Over 70,000 individuals facing charges of murder, kidnapping, loot and extortion have been convicted by fast-track courts across Bihar between January and April this year.

Sharing details of convictions in the initial four months of the current year, ADG (headquarters) Sunil Kumar said that speedy trial led to conviction in 70,624 cases, including 213 cases of murders, 252 cases of Arms Act, 17 cases of dacoity, 51 cases of kidnapping and 218 cases of rape and POCSO.

He revealed that two persons have been awarded capital punishment, while 453 persons have been handed down life imprisonment.

"Similarly, 253 persons have been sentenced for more than 10 years of imprisonment, whereas 651 persons have been given less than 10 years of jail term, while 981 persons have been given less than two years of jail term and 68,284 persons have been fined or bound down," he added.

"A total of 318 persons have been convicted and sentenced in 252 cases of the Arms Act, 506 persons in 213 cases of murder, 267 persons in 218 cases of Rape and POCSO, 62 persons in 51 cases of kidnappings, 66 persons in 59 loot cases and 34 persons in 34 cases of dacoity," ADG (Headquarters) said.

ADG (Law and Order) Sudhanshu Kumar said that the new post of Superintendent of Police (Rural) has been created for the five districts of East Champaran, Samastipur, Vaishali, Siwan and Madhubani.

The post has been created with the objective of ensuring the smooth maintenance of law and order in these districts, he said, adding that it will help in the speedy disposal of cases.

State’s Cyber Crime and Security Unit (CCSU) has arrested 602 cyber criminals in the first four months of the current calendar year, against 1098 criminals arrested last year (2025).