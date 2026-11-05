Install boards saying 'people responsible for own safety': RJD's Tejashwi slams Bihar CM over police firing

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday criticised the Samrat Chowdhury-led Bihar government over the firing by a policeman in Madhubani that left one person dead, saying the administration should put up warning boards declaring that 'people are responsible for their own safety'.
Speaking to reporters at Darbhanga airport while on his way to Madhubani, the leader of the opposition in the state Assembly flagged alleged deterioration in the law and order situation, and accused the police of turning from “protectors into predators”.
Referring to the death of a 50-year-old man and injury to three others allegedly in firing by a policeman in Madhubani district on Tuesday, Yadav demanded justice for the victim’s family.
An assistant sub-inspector of police allegedly opened fire after being caught inside the house of his alleged paramour in a village, causing casualties, before fleeing the spot. The police have been searching for him.
Yadav said the situation had deteriorated to the extent that people were being forced to fend for their own safety.
“Bihar’s incompetent and crime-tainted chief minister should, in the public interest, install warning boards across villages and streets, stating: People are responsible for their own safety," he said.
"Anyone seeking justice from the oppressive Bihar Police does so at their own risk, as the force has turned deeply criminal since a chief minister facing seven murder cases assumed office,” the RJD leader alleged.
Choudhary, who began his political career with the RJD, has maintained that he was falsely implicated in the murder case lodged in the 1990s in his home district of Munger.
Yadav also mocked the Choudhary over his recent remark on "crime and apraadh”, saying, “The CM is a case in point; he cannot even distinguish between crime and apraadh. It's ridiculous.”
"Hamare yahan koi apraadh nahi hai. Apraadh ka concept hi khatam ho chuka hai. Crime ho sakte hain, lekin apraadh nahi, koi apraadhi nahi hai (There is no crime in Bihar. The very concept of crime has been eliminated. There may be crimes, but there is no 'apraadh'. There are no criminals)," the chief minister had said at a programme in Delhi on Tuesday.
Targeting the NDA’s "Loktantra bachao arajakta hatao" campaign, Yadav alleged that it was an attempt to shield those involved in “vote theft”.
He also accused the central government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of protecting those responsible for the alleged vote theft.
(With inputs from PTI)