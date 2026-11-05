Install boards saying 'people responsible for own safety': RJD's Tejashwi slams Bihar CM over police firing

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday criticised the Samrat Chowdhury-led Bihar government over the firing by a policeman in Madhubani that left one person dead, saying the administration should put up warning boards declaring that 'people are responsible for their own safety'.

Speaking to reporters at Darbhanga airport while on his way to Madhubani, the leader of the opposition in the state Assembly flagged alleged deterioration in the law and order situation, and accused the police of turning from “protectors into predators”.

Referring to the death of a 50-year-old man and injury to three others allegedly in firing by a policeman in Madhubani district on Tuesday, Yadav demanded justice for the victim’s family.

An assistant sub-inspector of police allegedly opened fire after being caught inside the house of his alleged paramour in a village, causing casualties, before fleeing the spot. The police have been searching for him.

Yadav said the situation had deteriorated to the extent that people were being forced to fend for their own safety.

“Bihar’s incompetent and crime-tainted chief minister should, in the public interest, install warning boards across villages and streets, stating: People are responsible for their own safety," he said.