Three wanted criminals in PACS chairman's murder killed in police encounter in Patna

PATNA: Three men wanted in the murder of PACS (Primary Agriculture Credit Society) chairman Sanjit Kumar were killed in a gunfight with police near Sherpur Ganga Ghat in Patna on Friday.

The deceased have been identified as JP Yadav, the prime accused in the murder case, and his associates Bablu Kumar and Rajesh Sharma.

The exchange of fire lasted around 20 minutes, with nearly 30 rounds fired from both sides.

Patna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kartikey Sharma told the media that police swung into action after being tipped off that Yadav was spotted on the banks of the Ganga near Sherpur with his associates.

In the wee hours of Friday, police started a search operation. However, the accused allegedly opened fire, injuring Maner SHO Rajneesh Kumar.

"Police retaliated the firing in self-defence, causing injuries to the three accused, who were rushed to a local hospital, where the doctors declared them dead. The bodies of the deceased will be handed over to their relatives after post-mortem examination," Sharma added.

The deceased were allegedly wanted in criminal cases in Maner and its adjoining police stations in Patna district. The accused, who had criminal antecedents, allegedly fired 20 rounds at the police team. Police fired 18 rounds in self-defence.

A joint team of the STF and district police surrounded the area late in the evening.

A forensic science laboratory (FSL) team reached the spot to collect evidence. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the encounter. Two country-made pistols, one locally made katta and several rounds of live ammunition have been recovered from the encounter site.