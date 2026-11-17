PATNA: Police on Tuesday arrested two individuals after the owner of an unregistered private hospital and his associates allegedly assaulted a man to death in Bihar’s Aurangabad district for complaining about poor care given to a pregnant woman.
The incident took place on November 10 at K.P. Memorial Hospital in Rafiganj.
According to police, the victim, Sikandar Khan, had protested that a pregnant woman at the hospital was not being provided adequate treatment at the facility.
When hospital owner Ranjeet Kumar Yadav told Khan to shift the patient elsewhere, an argument broke out and escalated into a physical assault.
Ranjeet, his brother Ranjay, and an assistant, Saurabh Kumar, allegedly locked the hospital doors and attacked Khan with a baseball bat and iron rods. Khan succumbed to his injuries four days later, on Saturday, while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Patna.
Rafiganj police had registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on November 11 and added a murder charge following Khan’s death. Police arrested two of the accused—Ranjeet and Saurabh—on Tuesday. A search is underway to arrest Ranjay and another unidentified suspect.
Following the incident, the state health department launched an inquiry and confirmed that K.P. Memorial Hospital was operating without valid registration, the Aurangabad civil surgeon stated.
Meanwhile, Aurangabad superintendent of police (SP) Upendra Nath Verma suspended Rafiganj police station house officer (SHO) Shambhu Kumar and sent him to police lines for allegedly failing to take adequate measures to prevent potential unrest after the assault came to light.
The deceased’s relatives said that Khan had visited the facility to know the health condition of his friend’s father, who was undergoing treatment. During his visit, he also came to know about another patient, Jinat Khatoon, who was admitted for delivery.
The doctors at the hospital had asked Khatoon’s relatives to arrange blood for the patient. Khan agreed to donate the blood, but the doctors asked him to visit another hospital to donate the blood.
“A verbal feud erupted over the issue, which resulted in a physical fight,” an investigating officer said. The incident has brought to light that several hospitals were operating in Bihar without valid registration.