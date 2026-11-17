PATNA: Police on Tuesday arrested two individuals after the owner of an unregistered private hospital and his associates allegedly assaulted a man to death in Bihar’s Aurangabad district for complaining about poor care given to a pregnant woman.

The incident took place on November 10 at K.P. Memorial Hospital in Rafiganj.

According to police, the victim, Sikandar Khan, had protested that a pregnant woman at the hospital was not being provided adequate treatment at the facility.

When hospital owner Ranjeet Kumar Yadav told Khan to shift the patient elsewhere, an argument broke out and escalated into a physical assault.

Ranjeet, his brother Ranjay, and an assistant, Saurabh Kumar, allegedly locked the hospital doors and attacked Khan with a baseball bat and iron rods. Khan succumbed to his injuries four days later, on Saturday, while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Patna.

Rafiganj police had registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on November 11 and added a murder charge following Khan’s death. Police arrested two of the accused—Ranjeet and Saurabh—on Tuesday. A search is underway to arrest Ranjay and another unidentified suspect.