Asked about his party's stand on the bill, which needs a two-thirds majority to get cleared, the RJD leader said, "It would have been better had the government taken all political groups into confidence. Nonetheless, our old stand is known to all."

Yadav, also a key INDIA bloc partner, sought to make light of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's call for implementation of the Uniform Civil Code in all BJP-ruled states.

"One can say anything. To act is something else. We shall react if anything concrete takes place," he said.

Meanwhile, when Union minister Giriraj Singh's response was sought on Yadav's remark that the Parliament sitting was being called with an eye on assembly elections, the senior BJP leader shot back, saying, "It is he who thinks about polls all the time".

"Women's reservation is the nation's commitment. I challenge Tejashwi Yadav to oppose it. The people will teach him a lesson," the Begusarai MP said.

The Centre has called for a four-day special sitting -- November 30 and December 1 in the Lok Sabha, and December 2 and December 3 in the Rajya Sabha.

Parliament sittings will conclude on December 3, subject to the exigencies of government business. The special sittings will be an extension of the monsoon session. Parliament was adjourned sine die on August 13, but it was not prorogued - the formal ending of the session.

(With Inputs from PTI)