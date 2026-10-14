Vaishali administration plans boat safety checks, deploys SDRF teams after 13 children die

PATNA: Vaishali district administration has taken a slew of measures to prevent the recurrence of boat mishaps in the district.

The move comes in the wake of the death of 13 minor children, including nine girls, when a country boat capsized in the Ganga River under Raghopur block of the district on Tuesday evening.

Vaishali District Magistrate Varsha Singh said that a team of officials would assess the condition of all private boats operating in the Raghopur area. The local administration has details of the owners of registered private boats.

“We have taken a decision to assess the condition of the boats. The boats which are in dilapidated condition will be replaced with new ones,” she told the media after visiting the site of the boat mishap and meeting the family members of the deceased.

She said that at least two teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) would be deployed in the Raghopur area to launch rescue operations within 10 minutes of any incident. At present, the SDRF teams are stationed at Kachi-Dargah in Patna district.

As a result, rescue operations get delayed. “Instructions have been issued to start rescue operations at the earliest if any incident is reported,” the DM said, adding that local residents had complained about delays in the start of rescue operations.

She revealed that boat sailing is completely banned after sunset. However, nearly 20 people, mostly children, were onboard at the time of the incident. The boat normally carried five people, but on the fateful day, 20 people were onboard. Moreover, the victims did not choose roads to reach their destination; rather, they preferred to travel by boat to attend the feast, she added.