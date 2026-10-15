Excise constable shot dead by liquor smugglers in Bihar’s Nalanda

PATNA: An excise constable was shot dead by suspected liquor smugglers during an operation in Bihar’s Nalanda district late on Wednesday night, police said.

Constable Ajit Kumar was critically injured when miscreants opened fire on the excise department team pursuing a liquor-laden pickup van near a flyover on the Pawapuri-Silao highway. He died during treatment at Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH).

Excise Superintendent Sanjay Kumar Chaudhary confirmed the incident and said excise officials and district police had launched a search for the attackers, who were evading arrest.

The operation was launched after the Excise Intelligence Bureau (EIB) headquarters in Patna received a tip-off that a large consignment of liquor was being transported into Nalanda in a pickup van via Kharat Mor.

A special EIB team from Patna, along with officials from the Rajgir excise department, pursued the vehicle to intercept it. Preliminary information suggested that a suspected liner, allegedly providing logistical support to the smugglers, fired at the team, hitting Kumar. The attackers fled with the pickup van amid the ensuing confusion.

Kumar was initially taken to the Bhagwan Mahavir Institute of Medical Sciences in Pawapuri and later referred to PMCH, where he succumbed to his injuries. His body was sent to Patna for a post-mortem examination.

Excise station house officer Nitish Kumar said raids were underway to identify and arrest the accused. Police have also intensified searches along the highway and adjoining roads.

Bihar was declared a dry state in April 2016. Under the state’s prohibition law, manufacturing, storage, sale and consumption of liquor are banned, and violations are criminal offences.