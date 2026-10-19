Eight arrested for allegedly gang-raping woman, assaulting husband in Bihar’s East Champaran

PATNA: A woman was gang-raped and her husband brutally assaulted by a group of miscreants in Bihar’s East Champaran district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place under Madhuban police station limits in East Champaran district in the wee hours of Sunday when the couple from neighbouring Sheohar district was on its way to see their acquaintances and visit puja pandals during Dussehra on their motorbike.

The accused, stated to be eight in number, accosted the couple near Banjaria Sareh village and asked for money. When the husband expressed his inability to hand over cash, the accused allegedly thrashed him and snatched his mobile phone after threatening him.

The husband was forced to transfer Rs. 3,000 online. Later, they took the woman to a nearby mango orchard and allegedly gang-raped her. The victim’s husband fell unconscious after being assaulted by the accused. The accused reportedly made a video of the act.

The couple somehow managed to escape from the scene and reported the incident to Madhuban police station, which registered a case and sent the victim for medical examination. The couple was shocked by the incident.

Praveen Pandey, station house officer (SHO) of Madhuban police station, said that the incident took place around 4 am on Sunday when the couple was going to Madhuban to see puja pandals. Police registered a case and swung into action to arrest the accused, he added.