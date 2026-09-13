Flood victims gherao Bihar minister, MLA in Katihar, raise relief camp concerns

PATNA: A ruling party minister and an MLA had to face the wrath of flood victims in Bihar’s Katihar district during their visit to flood-affected areas, officials said on Sunday.

Pramod Kumar Chandrawanshi, state mines and geology department minister, along with JD(U) MLA from Barari Bijay Singh, visited the flood-hit areas to take stock of the situation and relief camps under the Barari assembly constituency on Saturday.

The flood victims gheraoed the minister and the MLA near Mohna Chandpur village, alleging a lack of facilities at the government-run relief camps. Slogans like “MP-MLA Go Back” rent the air. The protesters also accused the local MLA of discrimination in the distribution of relief materials among flood victims.

Chandrawanshi, a BJP MLC, is the minister in charge of Katihar district to oversee government schemes. The District Magistrate, along with other officials, tried to pacify the protesters but in vain. As a result, both the minister and the legislator had to return to the district headquarters, where they held a meeting with officials.

Sarpanch Mohd Irshad, who was present at the protest site, said that the minister did not visit any relief camp during his tour and also claimed that arrangements on the ground were insufficient for the flood-affected residents. Irshad also raised his concern over the location of flood relief camps.