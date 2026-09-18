Bihar floods: BJP National President Nitin Nabin donates 3 months' salary

NEW DELHI: BJP National President Nitin Nabin on Friday donated his three months’ salary as a Rajya Sabha MP to the Bihar's Chief Minister Relief Fund to support relief efforts for people affected by floods in various parts of the state.

The total amount of Nabin’s three months’ salary is Rs 6.35 lakh. In a statement, he said the NDA government in Bihar is promptly working to ensure relief reaches flood-affected families and that the central and state government remains fully committed to those affected by the floods.

The BJP president added that in this hour of crisis, the state government has already provided financial assistance of over Rs 550 crore, under which each flood-affected family received Rs 7,000.

Nabin, who is a native of Bihar’s capital, Patna, said proper arrangements have been made in the affected areas for relief camps, community kitchens, medical facilities and fodder for livestock.

Nabin said the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams are continuously engaged in rescue operations.

Nabin further said that the process of “assessing crop damage and providing necessary assistance to farmers is being carried out”. He said that all possible assistance is being provided to affected families through financial aid and relief camps.

Recently, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan visited the state and conducted aerial and ground surveys of flood-affected areas, along with Chief Minister Samarat Chaudhary and Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit.