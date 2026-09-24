After Jamui horror, another teen sexually harassed by group of men in Bihar’s Samastipur

Just days after the assault of a Class 10 girl in Bihar’s Jamui district, four persons were arrested on Thursday after a purported video showing a young woman being physically harassed and verbally abused in broad daylight surfaced on social media in neighbouring Samastipur district.

The incident reportedly took place near the Jagat Singh embankment under the Karpuri Gram police station limits. The date on which the video was recorded remains unclear.

Police initiated action after the video was widely circulated and arrested four suspects. An investigation is underway.

JD(U) leader Rajeev Ranjan condemned the incident and said those involved in such acts would face legal action. He also warned against recording and circulating such videos on social media.

RJD MP Manoj Jha hit out at the Centre over alleged molestation incidents in Bihar, saying, “Attempts were made, first in Jamui on the 19th, three days ago, then in Darbhanga. Then came Samastipur, and after what happened in Patna last night, I have no further comment to make.”

Jha also questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking, “Where has he gone? What have you done to Bihar?” He urged the Prime Minister to “go and speak to those families” and accused him of making promises during elections and “turning your back on Bihar afterwards.”