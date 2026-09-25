Another harassment video surfaces from Bihar’s Mandar Hill; third such incident in a week

A young woman was allegedly harassed by three youths at Bihar’s popular Mandar Hill tourist spot in Banka district, with a purported video of the incident surfacing on social media, marking the third such incident reported in the state in a week.

The Bounsi police registered a case after taking cognisance of the video, which was received through WhatsApp on September 22. The footage appears to have been recorded on June 3, and an investigation is underway, police said.

According to the FIR, the woman had visited Mandar Hill with two friends when the three accused allegedly abused and threatened them and behaved indecently with her.

One of the accused, identified as Abdullah, allegedly forced one of the woman’s friends to transfer Rs 1,500 online before allowing the group to leave, police said.

The other accused have been identified as Nitish Kumar Rai and Vikas Kumar.

Police said raids were being conducted to apprehend the accused.

A separate case has also been registered against those who allegedly circulated the purported video on social media and attempted to disclose the woman’s identity, police said.

The incident comes days after a teenage girl was allegedly harassed in Jamui and four people were arrested in Samastipur following the circulation of a purported video showing a girl being harassed.

(With inputs from PTI)