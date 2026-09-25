RJD targets Bihar CM over post allegedly revealing identity of Jamui molestation victim

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary came under fire from the RJD on Thursday after he briefly posted, and later deleted, a photograph that allegedly revealed the identity of a minor girl who was molested in Jamui district.

The girl, accompanied by her family, met Choudhary on Thursday. The chief minister assured them of “speedy justice” and said the culprits would face the “strongest possible punishments” within a month through a speedy trial, officials said.

RJD national working president Tejashwi Yadav shared a screenshot of the post and accused the chief minister of violating provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Yadav, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, criticised Choudhary over the incident and alleged that the chief minister had disclosed the identity of a minor victim despite police action against people who had circulated videos of the molestation.