I-PAC director Vinesh Chandel's interim bail plea rejected by Delhi court

A Delhi court on Tuesday rejected the interim bail plea of I-PAC co-founder and director Vinesh Chandel, saying it did not meet the threshold of exceptional humanitarian grounds.

Chandel, in judicial custody in a money-laundering case linked to an alleged West Bengal coal scam case, had sought interim bail citing his mother’s deteriorating health due to dementia.

Additional Sessions Judge Shefali Barnala Tandon said, "It is settled law that the grant of interim bail, particularly in offences under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), is not to be treated as a matter of course and must be founded on compelling, immediate and exceptional circumstances."

"The rigours of section 45 (offences to be cognisable and non-bailable) of the PMLA, though primarily applicable to regular bail, cannot be rendered otiose by resort to interim relief in the absence of demonstrably-urgent grounds," the judge added.

The court noted that while the mother’s condition was verified, there was no sudden or life-threatening emergency requiring Chandel’s presence.

"While this court is not insensitive to the medical vulnerability of elderly parents, the material placed on record does not disclose any sudden or life-threatening medical emergency necessitating the immediate presence of the applicant/accused," the judge said.