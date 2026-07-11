Hoax bomb threat triggers brief high-security alert at Delhi's Red Fort

A bomb threat targeting Delhi's historic Red Fort prompted a brief high-security alert in the national capital before authorities determined the call was a hoax. The threat call was initially received at the Mumbai Police control room, officials said on Saturday.

Recognising the gravity of the threat to the iconic monument, the Mumbai Police immediately passed on the intelligence to the Delhi Police control room.

Upon receiving the alert, the North District Police in Delhi swung into action and launched a comprehensive security sweep and verification process.

"A call was received at the Mumbai Police control room threatening to blow up the Red Fort in Delhi. The information was shared by the Mumbai Police control room with the Delhi Police control room. The information was then received by North District Police in Delhi, and upon investigation, it was found to be a hoax call," senior officials stated.