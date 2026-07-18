100 CCTVs scanned, says chargesheet in rape-murder case of Delhi IRS officer's daughter

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has filed a 973-page charge sheet in connection with the rape and murder of a 22-year-old daughter of a senior IRS officer in East of Kailash, citing 82 witnesses and relying on extensive forensic and scientific evidence to establish the accused’s involvement. The matter is listed for hearing on Saturday.
According to police, more than 100 CCTV cameras were analysed to trace the accused’s movements before and after the crime. The accused, identified as Rahul Kumar Meena, was identified through CCTV footage and arrested on the same day as the incident.
The crime took place on April 22. The victim, a UPSC aspirant, was allegedly sexually assaulted and murdered inside her residence. Police said the accused also robbed valuables from the house before fleeing.
Investigators said technical surveillance and extensive CCTV analysis helped establish the accused’s route of arrival and escape. Several police teams were sent to Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and different parts of Delhi to collect evidence, verify leads and reconstruct the sequence of events. During the investigation, police examined a large number of people, including neighbours, security guards, domestic workers, labourers, drivers, sweepers, auto-rickshaw drivers, cab drivers and others present in the vicinity of the crime scene, a senior police officer said.
Police said the entire stolen property was recovered from the accused’s possession and seized. The crime scene was recreated at his instance in the presence of Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) experts. Sequential photography and videography documenting the accused’s entry, movement and exit from the house were conducted, while CCTV footage and reconstruction videos were also analysed.
“The Behavioural Analysis Interview and Layered Voice Analysis (LVA) of the accused were conducted by experts from CFSL. Scientific examination further revealed that chance fingerprints and palm impressions lifted from the crime scene matched those of the accused,” the officer said.
“Statements under Section 183 of the BNSS were recorded during the investigation, and a total of 82 witnesses have been cited by the prosecution,” the officer further said.
Key probe findings
82 witnesses cited to support the case
Fore than 100 CCTV cameras analysed
Fingerprints and palm impressions matched those of accused
Entire robbed property recovered and seized from accused’s possession