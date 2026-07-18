100 CCTVs scanned, says chargesheet in rape-murder case of Delhi IRS officer's daughter

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has filed a 973-page charge sheet in connection with the rape and murder of a 22-year-old daughter of a senior IRS officer in East of Kailash, citing 82 witnesses and relying on extensive forensic and scientific evidence to establish the accused’s involvement. The matter is listed for hearing on Saturday.

According to police, more than 100 CCTV cameras were analysed to trace the accused’s movements before and after the crime. The accused, identified as Rahul Kumar Meena, was identified through CCTV footage and arrested on the same day as the incident.

The crime took place on April 22. The victim, a UPSC aspirant, was allegedly sexually assaulted and murdered inside her residence. Police said the accused also robbed valuables from the house before fleeing.

Investigators said technical surveillance and extensive CCTV analysis helped establish the accused’s route of arrival and escape. Several police teams were sent to Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and different parts of Delhi to collect evidence, verify leads and reconstruct the sequence of events. During the investigation, police examined a large number of people, including neighbours, security guards, domestic workers, labourers, drivers, sweepers, auto-rickshaw drivers, cab drivers and others present in the vicinity of the crime scene, a senior police officer said.