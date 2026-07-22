CJP open to talks with Centre, insists meeting be held at Jantar Mantar or neutral venue

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Wednesday said it was ready to hold talks with the government over the ongoing agitation against alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, but said the discussions should take place at Jantar Mantar or another neutral venue, rather than at a minister's residence.
Addressing a press briefing at the protest site, CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das said police had informed the group on Wednesday morning that Union Minister JP Nadda wanted to hold talks and had invited its representatives to his residence.
"We refused to go to anyone's house or office. The people's court is here. Ministers should come among the people. If they want to talk, the talks should be held at Jantar Mantar," Das said.
Das added that the CJP remained open to dialogue and would consider a neutral venue near the protest site if security concerns made a meeting at Jantar Mantar impractical.
"If there are security concerns at Jantar Mantar, we can meet at a neutral place nearby. We have always said we are ready for talks. It would be good if the issue is resolved through dialogue," he said.
Das said the group was not interested in "meaningless discussions" and wanted any negotiations to focus on resolving the protesters' demands.
"It is important that the government's intention is to accept our demands. Time is precious... Thousands of people are still at Jantar Mantar and the protest is continuing," he said.
He reiterated the group's demands, including the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, compensation of Rs 1 crore for the families of students who allegedly died by suicide following the NEET paper leak controversy, and the withdrawal of all FIRs filed against peaceful protesters.
"We will also seek a sovereign guarantee from the government that no fresh FIRs or punitive action will be taken against any peaceful protester associated with this movement," he said.
Das said the protests had spread to several parts of the country, including Goa, Mumbai and Jaipur, describing them as an "organic" nationwide movement.
The CJP-led agitation began on June 20, seeking accountability over alleged examination irregularities, reforms to the education system and Pradhan's resignation.
Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who joined the protest on June 28 and has been on an indefinite fast, has said he is willing to end his fast if the government assures that no punitive action will be taken against peaceful protesters and addresses the movement's key demands.