CJP open to talks with Centre, insists meeting be held at Jantar Mantar or neutral venue

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Wednesday said it was ready to hold talks with the government over the ongoing agitation against alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, but said the discussions should take place at Jantar Mantar or another neutral venue, rather than at a minister's residence.

Addressing a press briefing at the protest site, CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das said police had informed the group on Wednesday morning that Union Minister JP Nadda wanted to hold talks and had invited its representatives to his residence.

"We refused to go to anyone's house or office. The people's court is here. Ministers should come among the people. If they want to talk, the talks should be held at Jantar Mantar," Das said.

Das added that the CJP remained open to dialogue and would consider a neutral venue near the protest site if security concerns made a meeting at Jantar Mantar impractical.

"If there are security concerns at Jantar Mantar, we can meet at a neutral place nearby. We have always said we are ready for talks. It would be good if the issue is resolved through dialogue," he said.